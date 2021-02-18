CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Lohner carries BYU past Pacific 80-52

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 11:31 PM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Lohner scored 19 points as BYU rolled past Pacific 80-52 on Thursday. Alex Barcello and Trevin Knell added 15 points each for the Cougars.

Lohner hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Brandon Averette had 10 points and seven assists for BYU (16-5, 7-3 West Coast Conference).

Broc Finstuen had 12 points for the Tigers (6-7, 3-6). James Hampshire added 10 points. Justin Moore had 10 points.

Jeremiah Bailey, who was second on the Tigers in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, was held to two points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5).

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. BYU defeated Pacific 95-87 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

