Lofton carries Louisiana Tech over UAB 70-58

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 9:50 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had a season-high 21 points plus 12 rebounds as Louisiana Tech got past UAB 70-58 on Friday night.

Cobe Williams had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (16-6, 9-4 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Tavin Lovan had 11 points and six assists for the Blazers (16-3, 9-2), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Michael Ertel added 10 points.

