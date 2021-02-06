CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Locure carries South Alabama over Coastal Carolina 70-66

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 7:45 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tyreke Locure scored 22 points, tying his career high, as South Alabama edged past Coastal Carolina 70-66 on Saturday.

Michael Flowers added 20 points for the Jaguars (11-8, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference). John Pettway had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Tim Ceaser scored a career-high 22 points for the Chanticleers (12-6, 6-5). Tyrik Dixon added 14 points. Garrick Green had eight rebounds and four blocks.

