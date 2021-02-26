LIU Brooklyn seeks revenge on Bryant

Long Island-Brooklyn (9-8, 9-8) vs. Bryant (13-5, 9-4) Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island-Brooklyn (9-8, 9-8) vs. Bryant (13-5, 9-4)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn seeks revenge on Bryant after dropping the first matchup in Smithfield. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 25, when the Bulldogs shot 51.7 percent from the field while holding Long Island-Brooklyn to just 37 percent on their way to the 87-80 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers, Eral Penn and Virshon Cotton have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Flowers has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Long Island-Brooklyn field goals over the last three games. Flowers has 26 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Long Island-Brooklyn has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 72.3 points during those contests. Bryant has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 85.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs third among Division 1 teams. The Long Island-Brooklyn defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 232nd).

