LIU Brooklyn looks to extend streak vs Bryant

Long Island-Brooklyn (9-7, 9-7) vs. Bryant (12-5, 8-4)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Bryant. Long Island-Brooklyn has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Bulldogs. Bryant’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, an 88-83 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers, Eral Penn and Virshon Cotton have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Flowers has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Long Island-Brooklyn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 75 points or fewer and 4-5 when opponents exceed 75 points. The Sharks are 8-0 when they score at least 75 points and 1-7 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 85.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth among Division 1 teams. The Long Island-Brooklyn defense has allowed 72.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 221st).

