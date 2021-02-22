CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Little Rock looks to end streak vs La.-Monroe

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 6:30 AM

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-12, 6-9) vs. ULM (6-16, 4-11)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ULM looks to extend Arkansas-Little Rock’s conference losing streak to six games. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last Sun Belt win came against the ULM Warhawks 65-49 on Jan. 30. ULM is coming off a 78-66 win at home over Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong, Nikola Maric and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.ROBUST RUSSELL: Russell Harrison has connected on 30.7 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Little Rock has scored 60.6 points per game and allowed 70.2 over its five-game road losing streak.

LAST FIVE: Arkansas-Little Rock has averaged only 61.4 points per game over its last five games. The Trojans have given up 70.4 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

