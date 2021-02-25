Little Rock looks to end streak vs La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (15-7, 9-6) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (10-13, 6-10) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana-Lafayette (15-7, 9-6) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (10-13, 6-10)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks to extend Arkansas-Little Rock’s conference losing streak to seven games. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last Sun Belt win came against the ULM Warhawks 65-49 on Jan. 30. Louisiana-Lafayette snuck past Texas-Arlington by two points at home in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong, Nikola Maric and Ben Coupet Jr. have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Cedric Russell has connected on 41.9 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Arkansas-Little Rock is 5-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 5-13 when opponents shoot better than that. Louisiana-Lafayette is 10-0 when allowing 41.8 percent or less and 5-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 5-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 5-13 when opponents shoot better than that. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or worse, and 5-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Ragin’ Cajuns have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 13.6 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.