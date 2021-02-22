Liberty looks to extend streak vs North Alabama

North Alabama (10-9, 6-7) vs. Liberty (18-5, 9-2) Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks…

North Alabama (10-9, 6-7) vs. Liberty (18-5, 9-2)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its seventh straight conference win against North Alabama. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 65-59 on Jan. 15. North Alabama has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Darius McGhee has averaged 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Flames. Complementing McGhee is Blake Preston, who is accounting for 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Lions have been led by Mervin James, who is averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.MIGHTY MERVIN: James has connected on 30.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Alabama is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-2 when scoring at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: The Flames are 13-0 when they score at least 73 points and 5-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Lions are 5-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 5-9 when falling short of that total.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 58.3 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.