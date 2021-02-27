Liberty looks to extend streak vs Bellarmine

Bellarmine (13-6, 10-3) vs. Liberty (20-5, 11-2) Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for…

Bellarmine (13-6, 10-3) vs. Liberty (20-5, 11-2)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its ninth straight conference win against Bellarmine. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 65-59 on Jan. 15. Bellarmine fell 94-78 at home to Liberty in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Liberty’s Darius McGhee has averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while Chris Parker has put up 10.1 points. For the Knights, Pedro Bradshaw has averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while Dylan Penn has put up 12.6 points.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Bradshaw has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Flames are 15-0 when they score at least 73 points and 5-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Knights are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44 percent or worse, and 2-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

TWO STREAKS: Bellarmine has won its last six road games, scoring 79.2 points and allowing 66 points during those contests. Liberty has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 81.1 points while giving up 53.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Bellarmine defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.7 percent of all possessions, the 18th-best rate in the country. Liberty has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.2 percent through 25 games (ranking the Flames 252nd among Division I teams).

