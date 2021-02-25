CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Leaupepe leads Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 81-74

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 11:40 PM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keli Leaupepe had 17 points as Loyola Marymount defeated Pepperdine 81-74 on Thursday night. Jalin Anderson added 16 points for the Lions, while Mattias Markusson chipped in 15.

Joe Quintana had 12 points for Loyola Marymount (12-7, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory.

Colbey Ross had 25 points and eight assists for the Waves (10-11, 6-6). Kessler Edwards added 14 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had 11 points.

