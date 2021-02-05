CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Late dunk by Ezikpe carries Old Dominion over Marshall

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 9:54 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe made a dunk to cap the scoring with 1:11 left and Old Dominion beat Marshall 82-81 on Friday night.

Austin Trice had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Monarchs.

Ezikpe had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Old Dominion (9-4, 5-2 Conference USA), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Joe Reece added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Old Dominion totaled 54 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Taevion Kinsey had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (9-5, 3-4). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 16 points. Mikel Beyers had 13 points. Jarrod West had nine points and 10 assists.

