Last-minute layup lifts Cincinnati over Tulane

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 3:03 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tari Eason made a layup with 45 seconds remaining to give Cincinnati the lead en route to a 64-61 win over Tulane on Sunday.

After Eason’s bucket put the Bearcats on top 62-61, the teams swapped turnovers before Tulane missed a go-ahead shot inside the five-second mark. David Dejulius wrapped it up with a pair of free throws with under a second to play.

Keith Williams had 20 points to lead the Bearcats (5-7, 3-4 American Athletic Conference). Eason had 13 points and nine rebounds and DeJulius added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes had 15 points for the Green Wave (7-7, 2-7). Jordan Walker added 13 points. Tylan Pope had 10 points and nine rebounds.

