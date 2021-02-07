CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Last-minute layup leads Wichita St. over Temple

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 5:50 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne Scored 20 points and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 42 seconds remaining to lead Wichita State to a 70-67 win over Temple on Sunday.

Clarence then drew an offensive foul, forcing the Owls to foul Alterique Gilbert, who made two free throws with 25 seconds left for a 68-64 lead.

Da mian Dunn responded with a three-point play with 17.7 seconds to go to again make it a one-point game but after Etienne made two more free throws at 16.8, the Owls couldn’t connect on the tying basket.

Trey Wade had 12 points for Wichita State (11-4, 7-2 American Athletic Conference). Morris Udeze added 11 points and seven rebounds. Dexter Dennis had 10 points.

Dunn scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Owls (4-7, 3-7). Jake Forrester added 11 points.

There were 20 lead changes and 15 ties in the game and the difference in score never reached double figures.

