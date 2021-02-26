CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » LaRavia lifts Indiana St.…

LaRavia lifts Indiana St. past Valparaiso 58-43

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had 22 points and 14 rebounds as Indiana State topped Valparaiso 58-43 on Friday night.

Randy Miller Jr. had 10 points for Indiana State (14-8, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry added six rebounds.

Valpo’s 29.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Indiana State opponent this season.

Indiana State scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ben Krikke had 11 points for Valpo (9-17, 6-11). Donovan Clay added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zion Morgan had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up