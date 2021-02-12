La.-Monroe looks to sweep La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (13-7, 7-6) vs. ULM (5-15, 3-10) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: ULM goes for…

Louisiana-Lafayette (13-7, 7-6) vs. ULM (5-15, 3-10)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ULM goes for the season sweep over Louisiana-Lafayette after winning the previous matchup in Lafayette. The teams last went at it on Feb. 11, when the Warhawks outshot Louisiana-Lafayette 45.5 percent to 38.7 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 72-66 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cedric Russell and Mylik Wilson have led the Ragin’ Cajuns. Russell is averaging 18.4 points while Wilson is putting up 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. The Warhawks have been led by juniors Russell Harrison and Koreem Ozier, who have combined to score 26.1 points per contest.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Russell has connected on 40 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.6 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: ULM has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 69.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Warhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ragin’ Cajuns. ULM has an assist on 44 of 65 field goals (67.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 31 of 83 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Ragin’ Cajuns have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 14.7 per game over their last three games.

