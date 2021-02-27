CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Kuxhausen leads McNeese St.…

Kuxhausen leads McNeese St. over Houston Baptist 85-58

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen had 20 points, A.J. Lawson added 19 and McNeese State routed Houston Baptist 85-58 on Saturday night.

Carlos Rosario added 11 points and eight rebounds McNeese State (10-11, 4-9 Southland Conference). Chris Orlina had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Pedro Castro had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (4-16, 3-9). Hunter Janacek added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Huskies on the season. McNeese State defeated Houston Baptist 74-71 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force blames human error for unauthorized man boarding plane at Joint Base Andrews

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up