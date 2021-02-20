CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past S. Dakota St. 84-82

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 11:03 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 17 points to lead six North Dakota State players in double figures as the Bison edged past South Dakota State 84-82 on Saturday night. Sam Griesel added 15 points for the Bison. Maleeck Harden-Hayes chipped in 11, Grant Nelson scored 10 and Jarius Cook had 10.

North Dakota State (12-10, 12-5 Summit League) scored 47 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 29 points for the Jackrabbits (13-6, 9-4). Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds. Baylor Scheierman had 14 points.

The Bison registered their first win in three tries against the Jackrabbits this season. In the most recent matchup, South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 68-67 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

