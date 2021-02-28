CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » King scores 19 to…

King scores 19 to lead Army past Boston U. 57-55

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 7:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Alex King scored 19 points and his 16-foot fadeaway jump shot with 1.1 seconds left sent Army past Boston University 57-55 on Sunday.

Javante McCoy missed a desperation three-quarter court heave as time expired.

Nick Finke and Lonnie Grayson combined to grab 17 rebounds of Army’s (11-8, 7-7 Patriot League) 38 boards.

Army built a 39-17 halftime lead before the Terriers (6-10, 6-10) flipped the script and staged a furious rally.

McCoy had 16 points and nine rebounds, Walter Whyte added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jonas Harper scored 11 for the Terriers.

Army ends the regular season with a 3-1 record against the Terriers this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up