Key scores 34 to carry Indiana State past Evansville 87-73

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 7:49 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had a career-high 34 points as Indiana State got past Evansville 87-73 on Wednesday.

Key shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc.

Tre Williams scored a career-high 23 points and had three assists for Indiana State (13-8, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jake LaRavia added 10 points.

Jawaun Newton had 18 points for the Purple Aces (8-12, 6-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Evan Kuhlman added 12 points and Noah Frederking had 11 points.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Indiana State defeated Evansville 76-70 last Sunday.

