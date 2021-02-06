CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Key scores 31 to…

Key scores 31 to lift Indiana St. over N. Iowa 61-57

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tyreke Key matched his season high with 31 points as Indiana State won its seventh straight game, edging Northern Iowa 61-57 on Saturday.

Key made 12 of the Sycamores (11-7, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference) 23 field goals. Down 30-27 just after halftime, Key made a layup and pair of jump shots on three straight possessions and Indiana State never trailed again.

Trae Berhow had 11 points for the Panthers (5-12, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference), Austin Phyfe scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Noah Carter had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

With widespread interest in 'burrowing,' OPM offers up a few reminders

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

Agencies begin to revise and reissue COVID-19 safety plans to their workforces

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up