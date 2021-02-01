CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Key scores 19 to…

Key scores 19 to carry Indiana State past Bradley 67-55

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 8:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key registered 19 points as Indiana State defeated Bradley 67-55 on Monday.

Cooper Neese had 11 points for Indiana State (10-7, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Julian Larry added six rebounds.

Rienk Mast had 17 points for the Braves (9-10, 3-7), who have now lost six straight games. Elijah Childs added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Ville Tahvanainen had 10 points.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Indiana State defeated Bradley 60-57 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

DoD's EHR is now operationally effective for at least some users, testing office says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up