Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over Texas A&M-CC 80-68

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 10:15 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil tied his career high with 23 points and had 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin extended its home winning streak to 10 games, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80-68 on Wednesday night.

Kensmil hit 10 of 12 shots. Charlie Daniels and Nigel Hawkins had 14 points apiece for Stephen F. Austin (12-3, 9-1 Southland Conference). Cameron Johnson had 12 points. David Kachelries had 10 points and 10 assists.

Kerry Richardson had 20 points for the Islanders (3-14, 0-8), who have lost eight games in a row. Eden Davis added 11 points.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Islanders this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-75 last Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

