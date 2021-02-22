Kansas State looks to knock off No. 7 OU

No. 7 Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4) vs. Kansas State (6-18, 2-13) Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 7 Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4) vs. Kansas State (6-18, 2-13)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Oklahoma looks to give Kansas State its 16th straight loss to ranked opponents. Kansas State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers 84-68 on Jan. 18, 2020. Oklahoma has moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Iowa State last week.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Austin Reaves has had his hand in 42 percent of all Oklahoma field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Kansas State has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 57.4 points while giving up 69.4.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sooners. Kansas State has an assist on 37 of 65 field goals (56.9 percent) over its past three contests while Oklahoma has assists on 36 of 86 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on 15.3 percent of its possessions, the 11th-best mark in Division I. 22.7 percent of all Kansas State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Wildcats are ranked 321st, nationally).

