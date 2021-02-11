Kansas State looks to knock off No. 23 Oklahoma St.

Kansas State (5-16, 1-11) vs. No. 23 Oklahoma State (12-6, 5-6) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas State (5-16, 1-11) vs. No. 23 Oklahoma State (12-6, 5-6)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Oklahoma State looks to give Kansas State its 14th straight loss against ranked opponents. Kansas State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers 84-68 on Jan. 18, 2020. Oklahoma State lost 78-66 at Kansas on Monday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pack has had his hand in 43 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last five games. Pack has 28 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Kansas State has lost its last five road games, scoring 59.6 points, while allowing 84.2 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has 29 assists on 70 field goals (41.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Kansas State has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State is ranked first in the Big 12 with an average of 73.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Cowboys have raised that total to 77.5 possessions per game over their last five games.

