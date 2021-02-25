Kansas City looks to extend streak vs SD State

Kansas City (11-10, 7-5) vs. South Dakota State (13-6, 9-4) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas City (11-10, 7-5) vs. South Dakota State (13-6, 9-4)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks for its sixth straight conference win against South Dakota State. Kansas City’s last Summit League loss came against the North Dakota State Bison 71-67 on Jan. 29. South Dakota State lost 84-82 on the road to North Dakota State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Zion Williams have combined to score 36 percent of all Roos points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McKissic has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Kansas City field goals over the last three games. McKissic has accounted for 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Roos are 3-10 when scoring any fewer than 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Roos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State has 44 assists on 89 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three games while Kansas City has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Kansas City defense has held opponents to just 60.8 points per game, the ninth-lowest in Division I. South Dakota State has allowed an average of 73.8 points through 19 games (ranked 241st, nationally).

