Jordan lifts Middle Tennessee past Charlotte on late FTs

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:05 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Jordan made a pair of foul shots with 11 seconds left to lift Middle Tennessee to a 66-65 win over Charlotte on Friday night. The 49ers were unable to get off a shot on their subsequent possession.

Dontrell Shuler had 16 points to lead the Blue Raiders.

Jordan Davis had 10 points for Middle Tennessee (4-11, 2-7 Conference USA), which ended its six-game losing streak. Jalen Jordan added 10 points.

Jahmir Young had 15 points for the 49ers (9-8, 5-4). Jhery Matos added 13 points and six assists. Jordan Shepherd had 12 points.

