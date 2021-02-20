CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Jones lifts Florida A&M over NC A&T 71-57

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 5:34 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — DJ Jones had 12 points to lead five Florida A&M players in double figures as the Rattlers beat North Carolina A&T 71-57 on Saturday.

Jalen Speer and Evins Desir added 11 points apiece for the Rattlers. Trejan Davis and Bryce Moragne chipped in 10 points each. Desir also had four assists, while Davis posted eight rebounds.

Florida A&M (5-8, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) posted a season-high 20 assists. Meanwhile, the Aggies’ 28.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Florida A&M opponent this season.

Tyler Maye had six rebounds for the Aggies (8-10, 4-1), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Fred Cleveland Jr. added six rebounds.

Kameron Langley, the Aggies’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7). Blake Harris, the Aggies’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (2 of 12).

The Rattlers registered their first win in three tries against the Aggies this season. In the most recent matchup, North Carolina A&T defeated Florida A&M 67-65 on Jan. 31.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

