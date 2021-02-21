CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Jones leads Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 65-55

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 3:52 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 65-55 in its home finale on Sunday.

The Chanticleers had not played since Feb. 6, having three games canceled by COVID-19 concerns.

Ebrima Dibba had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Coastal Carolina (13-6, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Essam Mostafa and Garrick Green each added 10 points.

Elijah McCadden had 12 points for the Eagles (12-11, 6-8). Gedi Juozapaitis and Cam Bryant each added 11 points. Eric Boone scored 10.

Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina 61-58 on Jan. 30.

