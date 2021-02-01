CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Johnson, Williamson lead Louisville past Georgia Tech 74-58

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 4:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Johnson set career highs with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Samuell Williamson also had personal bests with 20 points and 18 rebounds to help Louisville beat Georgia Tech 74-58 on Monday.

Louisville opened the second half on a 14-2 run — with scoring from five different players — for a 47-29 lead. Georgia Tech made just one of its first eight field-goal attempts after the break, and trailed by double digits for the final 17 minutes.

Carlik Jones had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC), which is scheduled to play Syracuse on Wednesday and No. 14 Virginia on Saturday.

Johnson scored 14 of Louisville’s opening 18 points — including four 3-pointers. He finished 9 of 20 from the field, with 6 of 11 from distance, and Williamson made 8 of his 13 shots.

Michael Devoe scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (8-6, 4-4), which beat No. 16 Florida State 76-65 on Saturday. Moses Wright had 15 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for the tenth double-double of his career. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to face Notre Dame on Saturday.

The game, originally scheduled for Jan .9 before Georgia Tech paused its program, started at 2 p.m. due to Louisville’s top-ranked women’s program hosting No. 4 North Carolina State in the evening.

