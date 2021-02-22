CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Jarrett carries Jackson State over Grambling State 63-59

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 9:38 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 26 points as Jackson State won its seventh straight game, narrowly beating Grambling State 63-59 on Monday.

Cainan McClelland and Jayveous McKinnis each had 12 points for Jackson State (7-5, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Williams had 10 rebounds.

Prince Moss had 18 points for Grambling State (9-10, 7-5). Cameron Christon added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Terreon Randolph had nine rebounds.

Jackson State improves to 2-0 against Grambling State this season. Jackson State defeated Grambling State 75-61 on Jan. 23.

