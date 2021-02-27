CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » James leads North Alabama…

James leads North Alabama over Lipscomb 73-66

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mervin James tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds as North Alabama snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping Lipscomb 73-66 on Saturday. Emanuel Littles added 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Lions.

Payton Youngblood had 19 points for North Alabama (11-10, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). C.J. Brim added 16 points.

KJ Johnson had 18 points for the Bisons (15-11, 9-6). Romeao Ferguson added 14 points. Jake Wolfe had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up