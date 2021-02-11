CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Jacksonville St. defeats E. Illinois 76-64

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 10:49 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had 17 points and Darian Adams posted 18 points and eight rebounds as Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Illinois 76-64 on Thursday night.

Jalen Finch had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Jacksonville State (13-7, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Amanze Ngumezi added 11 points.

Marvin Johnson had 21 points for the Panthers (7-15, 4-11). Kashawn Charles added 15 points. Mack Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds.

