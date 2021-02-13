Jacksonville looks to sweep Lipscomb

Lipscomb (12-10, 6-5) vs. Jacksonville (10-11, 4-7) Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb seeks revenge…

Lipscomb (12-10, 6-5) vs. Jacksonville (10-11, 4-7)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb seeks revenge on Jacksonville after dropping the first matchup in Jacksonville. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 12, when the Dolphins shot 51.1 percent from the field while limiting Lipscomb to just 42.9 percent en route to the 66-60 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Jacksonville’s Dontarius James has averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Tyreese Davis has put up 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while Romeao Ferguson has put up 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bisons have allowed just 67.7 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 75.9 per game they gave up over seven non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Jacksonville is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 10-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Lipscomb is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.1 percent or less. The Bisons are 5-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Bisons have averaged 18.9 free throws per game.

