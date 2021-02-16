CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Jackson triple-double leads Toledo past Miami (Ohio) 87-75

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 10:02 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson had a triple-double with 18 points, a career-high 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lift Toledo to an 87-75 win over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night.

Spencer Littleson had 25 points for Toledo (17-6, 12-3 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Rollins added 12 points. JT Shumate had 11 points.

The Rockets have won 15 straight against Miami.

Dalonte Brown scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (8-9, 5-7), who have lost four in a row. Dae Dae Grant added 17 points. Javin Etzler had 12 rebounds.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks this season. Toledo defeated Miami (Ohio) 90-81 on Jan. 26.

