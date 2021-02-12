CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Jackson scores 30 to…

Jackson scores 30 to lift UTSA over FAU 84-80

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 9:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 30 points as UTSA edged past Florida Atlantic 84-80 on Friday night.

Jacob Germany scored a career-high 26 points plus 12 rebounds and three blocks for UTSA (11-9, 7-6 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Cedrick Alley Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds. Keaton Wallace had six assists.

Kenan Blackshear scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Owls (8-8, 3-4). Michael Forrest added 18 points and six rebounds. Karlis Silins had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up