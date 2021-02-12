CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Jackson scores 25 to lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) 83-76

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 11:40 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 25 points as Akron topped Miami (Ohio) 83-76 on Friday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 15 points for Akron (12-4, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added seven rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy scored a career-high 24 points for the RedHawks (8-8, 5-6). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 12 points. James Beck had 10 points and seven rebounds.

