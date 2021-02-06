CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Jackson scores 22 to…

Jackson scores 22 to carry UTSA over FIU 90-47

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 22 points and UTSA trampled Florida International 90-47 on Saturday.

UTSA dominated the first half and led 49-25 at the break. The Panthers’ 22 points in the second half marked a season low for the team while UTSA forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Eric Parrish had 16 points for UTSA (10-9, 6-6 Conference USA) and Keaton Wallace added 16 points.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 19 points for the Panthers (9-12, 2-10). Dimon Carrigan added three blocks.

The Roadrunners also beat FIU 87-80 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up