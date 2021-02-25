CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
IPFW beats Green Bay in 2OT to advance in Horizon tourney

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:55 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins matched his career high with 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne narrowly beat Green Bay 89-84 in double overtime in the Horizon League tournament on Thursday night.

Pipkins banked in a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to force the second overtime.

Purdue Fort Wayne (8-14) will play top-seeded Cleveland State on March 2.

Jarred Godfrey had 18 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. Demetric Horton added 13 points and Deonte Billups had 12 points.

PJ Pipes had 27 points for the Phoenix (8-17). Emmanuel Ansong added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Amari Davis had 18 points and six rebounds.

The Mastodons registered their first win in three tries against the Phoenix this season. In the most recent matchup, Green Bay defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 on Jan. 23.

