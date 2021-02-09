CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Iorio, Flowers lead South…

Iorio, Flowers lead South Alabama past Georgia State 70-67

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam Iorio scored 18 points and Michael Flowers added 17 as South Alabama narrowly beat Georgia State 70-67 on Tuesday.

John Pettway’s dunk put the Jaguars ahead by three with seven seconds left, and GSU’s final attempt was short.

Tyreke Locure had 16 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (12-8, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Eliel Nsoseme had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (8-5, 2-4). Justin Roberts added 15 points and Corey Allen had 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IT modernization is a priority for Biden's OMB pick, but she acknowledges funding challenges

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

'They are not cogs in a wheel;' Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up