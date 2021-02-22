CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Iona, Marist meet in conference play

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 5:30 PM

Iona (8-5, 6-3) vs. Marist (10-8, 8-8)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Iona faces Marist. Each team is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. Marist earned a 51-50 win at St. Peter’s, while Iona emerged with an 88-65 blowout win at home against Monmouth.

SENIOR STUDS: Iona’s Isaiah Ross, Asante Gist and Dylan van Eyck have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.ROBUST ROSS: Ross has connected on 41.8 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Marist is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 10-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gaels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Foxes. Marist has an assist on 21 of 52 field goals (40.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Iona has assists on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 74.7 points per game. The Gaels have averaged 80.8 points per game over their last five games.

