Injury snaps start streak for Vandy guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 9:29 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the Southeastern Conference’s second-leading scorer, snapped a 32-game start streak Wednesday night because of an unspecified injury.

Pippen watched Wednesday night’s game with in-state rival No. 25 Tennessee from the bench.

He had been the only Commodore to start every game this season for coach Jerry Stackhouse. Pippen, son of six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen, leads Vanderbilt with 20.5 points a game and is second in the SEC averaging five assists.

Injuries also kept forward Clevon Brown and sophomore forward Dylan Disu out of this game. Disu was named the SEC player of the week after putting up back-to-back double-doubles last week, and he leads the SEC in rebounding averaging 9.2 boards per game.

Pippen has tied or matched his career-high in scoring five times this season with a best of 32 at Florida.

Vanderbilt (6-12, 2-10) has lost two straight, with the Commodores’ last five losses all by seven points or fewer.

