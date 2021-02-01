Indiana St. looks to extend streak vs Northern Iowa

Indiana State (9-7, 6-5) vs. Northern Iowa (5-11, 3-7) McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State (9-7, 6-5) vs. Northern Iowa (5-11, 3-7)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Northern Iowa. Indiana State’s last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 58-48 on Jan. 11. Northern Iowa lost 71-68 at Southern Illinois in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Iowa’s Trae Berhow, Austin Phyfe and Noah Carter have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have allowed just 72.9 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 79.8 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 29.2 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Sycamores are 0-5 when they allow 73 or more points and 9-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Panthers are 0-8 when they score 68 points or fewer and 5-3 when they exceed 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Sycamores have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has 44 assists on 81 field goals (54.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Indiana State has assists on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MVC team. The Sycamores have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.