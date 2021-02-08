Indiana St. looks for home win vs Bradley

Bradley (10-11, 4-8) vs. Indiana State (11-8, 8-6) Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Bradley (10-11, 4-8) vs. Indiana State (11-8, 8-6)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its fifth straight win over Bradley at Hulman Center. The last victory for the Braves at Indiana State was an 81-73 win on Jan. 28, 2018.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key has averaged 15.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Braves, Elijah Childs has averaged 14.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.6 points.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 29.3 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 11-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Indiana State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Sycamores are 4-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.3 percent, the 18th-best mark in the country. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through 19 games (ranked 251st).

