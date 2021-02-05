Hurt, Duke host UNC

North Carolina (11-6, 6-4) vs. Duke (7-6, 5-4) Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina (11-6, 6-4) vs. Duke (7-6, 5-4)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore forwards will be on display as Armando Bacot and North Carolina will face Matthew Hurt and Duke. Bacot is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Hurt has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: The rugged Hurt has averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Devils. Complementing Hurt is DJ Steward, who is maintaining an average of 13.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels are led by Bacot, who is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Hurt has connected on 42 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Duke is 0-5 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 74.

WINNING WHEN: The Blue Devils are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 2-6 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Tar Heels are 7-0 when turning the ball over 13 times or fewer and 4-6 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game.

