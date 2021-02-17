CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Hunter scores 23 to carry Furman past Samford 78-64

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 9:35 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter had a career-high 23 points as Furman topped Samford 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Hunter hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Mike Bothwell had 19 points and six assists for Furman (14-7, 8-4 Southern Conference). Noah Gurley added 16 points.

Logan Dye had 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jaron Rillie added 13 points and A.J. Staton-McCray had six rebounds.

