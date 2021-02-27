CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hunter carries Old Dominion past Middle Tennessee 73-60

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:23 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 17 points off the bench to carry Old Dominion to a 73-60 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

A.J. Oliver II had 16 points for Old Dominion (14-6, 10-4 Conference USA), Austin Trice scored 11 with eight rebounds and Malik Curry scored 10.

Jalen Jordan had 12 points for the Blue Raiders (5-15, 3-11), who have now lost four straight. Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss added 11 points and Tyler Millin 10.

The Monarchs also beat Middle Tennessee 67-61 on Friday.

