Hunter carries Old Dominion past Middle Tennessee 73-60

Jaylin Hunter scored 17 points off the bench to carry Old Dominion to a 73-60 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 17 points off the bench to carry Old Dominion to a 73-60 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

A.J. Oliver II had 16 points for Old Dominion (14-6, 10-4 Conference USA), Austin Trice scored 11 with eight rebounds and Malik Curry scored 10.

Jalen Jordan had 12 points for the Blue Raiders (5-15, 3-11), who have now lost four straight. Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss added 11 points and Tyler Millin 10.

The Monarchs also beat Middle Tennessee 67-61 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.