CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Hot-shooting South Dakota State…

Hot-shooting South Dakota State beats UMKC 89-77

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 20 points as South Dakota State beat UMKC 89-77 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman, Luke Appel and Matt Dentlinger added 16 points apiece for South Dakota State (15-6, 11-4 Summit League), which shot 74% (25 of 34) from the field.

The Jackrabbits made 35 of 42 (83%) free throws. Wilson and Dentlinger combined for 16-of-22 shooting from the line. Scheierman made all six of his free-throw attempts and Appel hit 6 of 7.

Josiah Allick had 17 points for the Roos (11-12, 7-7). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 16 points. Franck Kamgain had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Roos for the season. South Dakota State defeated Kansas City 67-49 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force blames human error for unauthorized man boarding plane at Joint Base Andrews

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up