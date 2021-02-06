CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Hot shooting lifts Middle Tennessee past Charlotte 73-60

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 7:27 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 17 points, Elias King and Tyler Millin added career-highs with 15 and 13 points, respectively, and Middle Tennessee beat Charlotte 73-60 on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders (5-11, 3-7 Conference USA) have now won two in a row after a string of six straight losses. Middle Tennessee made six of its last seven shots to build a 41-25 halftime lead. The Blue Raiders shot 60% with six 3-pointers in the first half.

Jahmir Young had 14 points for the 49ers (9-9, 5-5). Milos Supica added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Shepherd had 13 points nd Brice Williams 10.

Middle Tennessee edged Charlotte 66-65 on Friday.

