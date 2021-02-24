CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Horchler scores 20 to…

Horchler scores 20 to carry Providence over Xavier 83-68

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler had a season-high 20 points as Providence defeated Xavier 83-68 on Wednesday night.

David Duke had 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Providence (12-11, 8-9 Big East Conference). A.J. Reeves added 16 points. Nate Watson had 15 points.

Zach Freemantle had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Musketeers (12-5, 5-5). Paul Scruggs added 22 points. Dwon Odom had 11 points.

The Friars leveled the season series against the Musketeers. Xavier defeated Providence 74-73 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Will Congress ever return to the normal budget process? Whatever that is

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up