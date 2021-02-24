CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Holmes lifts St. Bonaventure over Davidson 56-53

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 7:31 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jaren Holmes registered 16 points as St. Bonaventure edged past Davidson 56-53 on Wednesday.

Dominick Welch had 15 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure (12-3, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Adaway added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Holmes shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc. Kyle Lofton, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Bonnies, was held to only seven points (3 of 13).

Adaway capped the scoring with a 3-pointer at the 1:56 mark.

Carter Collins had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (11-7, 6-4). Luka Brajkovic added 12 points. Kellan Grady, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest led the Wildcats, was held to only two points. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season. St. Bonaventure defeated Davidson 69-58 last Sunday.

